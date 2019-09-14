News

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn completes 300 episodes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 02:18 PM

MUMBAI: The cast of Star Bharat’s Radhakrishn is in a celebratory mood today. And why not? The show has completed a journey of 300 episodes.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's magnum opus RadhaKrishn is one of the masterpieces on television, being the first mythological love story ever told on the small screen.

A musical, the show has struck a chord with viewers across all age groups, and the chemistry of the actors Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar, who play Radha and Krishna, has been well received by the masses.

Sumedh shared a post on completing 300 episodes.

