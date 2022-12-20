Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn to go off-air, replaced by this show?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers' favorite shows, Star Bharat has always strived to reach the viewers’ hearts. One of the Star Bharat’s long-running shows Radha Krishna has made a place in the viewer’s heart. Portraying the eternal love story of RadhaKrishn, the show has embarked on a long journey and has completed 4 years.

It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary for Swastik Productions. The roles of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh.

As per sources, the show is soon going off-air and the last episode will be aired on 14th January 2023.

On the other hand, there’s a new show coming up, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, which will be replacing RadhaKrishn.

