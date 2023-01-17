Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni ’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ celebrates a stepping stone of completing 150 episodes.

MUMBAI :Star Bharat has always strived out tried-and-true methods of captivating and interacting its viewers through its content. Since the initial airing of these shows , the audiences have showered their love on the show. Ajooni is an enduring love story with a mixture of Drama, Enterainment and Romance whereas ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ breaks rule of patriarchal society who considers a big age difference between to people in love to be a taboo. The show has entertained the audiences with it’s beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 150 episodes which arrays how far it has come.

Ajooni stars viewers favourite and heartthrob Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer and Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni who made her debut with the the show. They’ve been fabulous in showcasing their roles and bringing out the essence of their characters woth utter versatility. Their love hate relationship in the show adds up to the enterainment quotient.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho stars the handsome and charismatic Iqbal khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles. Their chemistry has held the viewers hooked to their chairs. The shows has charted on top since its launch and entertained the audiences.

‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has now completed its 150 episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The actors express their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid enthusiastically says:

Ayushi Khurana says, “It’s very overwhelming that we have completed 150 episodes already . I couldn’t believe how all these days have went by it’s feels like yesterday when we started and how here we are completing 150 episodes. It’s a very nice feeling we performed a pooja today on sets and I’m very fortunate that viewers are loving our show and praising us. I prayed that the show keeps entertaining the viewers just like this and we complete many more episodes and celebrate it just like this with everyone.“

Iqbal Khan from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ says, “ I’m happy that the show is doing very well and we’ve completed 150 episodes already. Not because it’s my show but it’s because we all associated with the show are trying our best to break the rule and try to do something different and give our audience something relatable. And as a creative person it’s the biggest reward for me and I hope the show keeps doing well.”

