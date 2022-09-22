Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni ’ celebrates a stepping stone of completing 50 episodes.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always strived out tried-and-true methods of captivating and interacting its viewers through its content. Since the initial airing of the show , the audiences have showered their love on the show. Ajooni is an enduring love story with a mixture of Drama, Enterainment and Romance The show has entertained the audiences with it’s beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 50 episodes which arrays how far it has come.

The show stars viewers favourite and heartthrob Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer and Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni who made her debut with the the show. They’ve been fabulous in showcasing their roles and bringing out the essence of their characters woth utter versatility. Their love hate relationship in the show adds up to the enterainment quotient. Apart from Shoaib and Ayushi, Pankaj Dheer who is a well know actor in the industry also plays a pivotal role in the show. The show has charted on top since its launch and entertained the audiences.

Ajooni has now completed its 50 episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The actor express their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid enthusiastically says, Shoaib Ibrahim say’s, 50 episodes already!!!

Rajveer Bagga ki taraf se bahut bahut thank you. When I started this journey of Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’ I was very nervous but all the love from my viewers made this journey easy for me. And the journery becomes more beautiful when you are surrounded by an amazing team!!! Wether its on screen or off screen. I hope our show completes many more episode and continue to entertainment the viewers.

Ayushi Khurana says, It’s very overwhelming that we Have completed 50 episodes already . It’s been a great journey so far and I hope we continue with the same enthusiasm as we started. Congratulations to the entire team of Star Bharat and Ajooni for the success of 50 episodes . And Thank you so much for all the love and wishes we have got, Thank you for loving Ajooni.

