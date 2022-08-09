Star Bharat show‘ Channa Mereya ’ celebrates their achievement of completing 50 episodes.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always emerged to be one a leading platform for captivating and interacting its viewers through its content. Ever since the show debut, the audiences have graced the show with complete appreciation and love. Channa Mereya is an enduring romantic story of two polar opposite individuals which has enthralled and elated the audiences heart. With Karan Wahi and Niyatai Fatnani in the lead roles the show has entertained the audiences with it’s beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 50 episodes which arrays how far it has come.

Karan Wahi and Niyatai Fatnani has been fabulous in portraying their roles and bringing out the essence of their characters woth utter versatility. The show has charted on top since its launch and entertained the audiences.

Channa Mereya has now completed its 50 episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. Karan Wahi playing the lead character of Aditya Raj Singh shares his happiness and speaks about completing 50 episodes of Channa Mereya.

He says, “It’s really overwhelming to see our show Channa Mereya completing a milestone of 50 episodes. We’ve came a long way and look forward to leave no stone unturned to entertain our viewers. We dint even realised how these days went it’s always fun around people on our sets and each and everyone associated with our show has made this possible today that we celebrate 50 episodes. I hope keep Will keep pouring their love on us and our show and keep watch Channa Mereya only on Star Bharat”.