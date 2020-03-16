Is Star Bharat's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' similar to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 10:39
Is Star Bharat's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' similar to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is coming up with a new offering 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', starring Karan V Grover as a Superstar 'Ritesh Malhotra' and the famous Marathi actress Sayli Salunkhe as a devoted single mother 'Indu Raina'. 

The show is about bringing together three strangers, 'Ritesh' and 'Indu', and a child named Zoon. It's their love and adoration for the child that brings them all together. The premise might seem a bit familiar to the viewers of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. But, it is far from that! 

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' revolves around the lives of a 'Indu', who had been a father and a mother both, to her child Zoon. Having this kind of responsibility changes a person and moulds them into a stronger version of oneself. With the arrival of a hopeless romantic Superstar, 'Ritesh Malhotra', the whole dynamic shakes up. 

It will be interesting to draw parallels from other shows, but the fact remains that 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is a breath of fresh air. We will get to see the ups and downs of these families, and a very real story portrayed by talented actors and actresses in their respective roles. What will bring these people to form this strange but functional family? 

Stay tuned to find out more about 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', premiering soon, only on Star Bharat!

Star Bharat Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Karan V Grover Ritesh Malhotra Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 10:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emotional! Shehnaaz Gill’s THIS gesture while signing an autograph for a fan will melt your heart
MUMBAI: All eyes on Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan...
Kundali Bhaya: What! Arjun Suryvanshi is soon to become a cricketer, will he continue the legacy of Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
Wow! Rajpal Yadav completes 25 years in industry, team 'What's Up Buddy' wishes the actor
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Rajpal Yadav has been winning the hearts of the fans,...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Krish gives a STERN warning to Ram, threatens him to take legal action against him in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming track.  We have seen how Ram...
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
MUMBAI: Actor Milind Soman is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his...
Congratulations! Thor actor Tom Hiddleston to welcome his first child with Zawe Ashton
MUMBAI: Tom Hiddleston and his fiance Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together. A source confirmed that the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
Latest Video