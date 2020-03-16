Is Star Bharat's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' similar to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is coming up with a new offering 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', starring Karan V Grover as a Superstar 'Ritesh Malhotra' and the famous Marathi actress Sayli Salunkhe as a devoted single mother 'Indu Raina'.

The show is about bringing together three strangers, 'Ritesh' and 'Indu', and a child named Zoon. It's their love and adoration for the child that brings them all together. The premise might seem a bit familiar to the viewers of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. But, it is far from that!

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' revolves around the lives of a 'Indu', who had been a father and a mother both, to her child Zoon. Having this kind of responsibility changes a person and moulds them into a stronger version of oneself. With the arrival of a hopeless romantic Superstar, 'Ritesh Malhotra', the whole dynamic shakes up.

It will be interesting to draw parallels from other shows, but the fact remains that 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is a breath of fresh air. We will get to see the ups and downs of these families, and a very real story portrayed by talented actors and actresses in their respective roles. What will bring these people to form this strange but functional family?

Stay tuned to find out more about 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', premiering soon, only on Star Bharat!