Star Plus’ Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha gets an early timeslot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ upcoming show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, which is produced by Full House Media.

The show is apparently a remake of Star Jalsha’s popular show Sanjher Baati. The show’s male character will be blind but a great photographer. The hero’s role is played by Naagin fame Vijayendra Kumeria. He will feature opposite Richa Rathore.

We have earlier mentioned about the channel planning to shift timeslots with the launch of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. The channel was supposed to change the timeslot of Yeh Hai Chahatein to 6 PM and telecast Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha in place of it. However, due to last-moment changes, the channel has decided to continue airing Yeh Hai Chahatein at 10.30 PM, while Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has got an early slot of 6 PM and goes on air from 2 March.

As reported by us, the show will also star Anurag Thakur, Purvi Vyas, Revati Lele, Narayani Shastri, Miloni Kapadia, Pankit Thakker, Saee Barve, Shikhar Sharma, Bharat Pahuja, and Abhishek Verma.

Full House Media, helmed by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, currently bankrolls Qurbaan Hua and Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV.