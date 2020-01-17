Star Plus all set to launch yet another show

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

A number of new shows are lined up to entertain the audience. Zee TV will soon come up with two brand new shows Itni si Hasi, Itni si Khushi and Qurbaan Hua while Sony TV is gearing up to launch Special Operation Team and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. Colors’ will soon premiere Naati Pinky KI Lambi Love story and Barrister Babu.

While Star Plus have an interesting show titled Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, the channel will have yet another new show to be produced by Shoonya Square Productions which currently have Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega on air.

According to our sources, the show will a coustume drama. It can either be a historical show or a mythological show.

