Star Plus’ Anupamaa team is back!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for backing some of the most popular television shows. The two shows which are presently entertaining the audience includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. And now, the producer is sticking a hat trick by bringing a third show titled Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Well, he is all set to helm the remake of his ongoing Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The show will star talented actor Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles along with Meri Durga fame Paras Kalnawat and popular actress Aditi Gupta.

(Also read: Bidaai has been a lucky charm for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Directors’ Kut Production: Rajan Shahi)

Anupamaa was supposed to launch in the month of March however due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and no shoot taking place it will now be aired post the lockdown.

However, in the midst of lockdown, the team of Anupamaa re-united with a virtual meeting. Thanks to technology, everyone is virtually connected and how! In the photo shared by Paras, they seem to be

having a great time in their respective houses despite being self-quarantined.

Take a look!

Anupama also stars actors namely Jasveer Kaur, Ashish Mehrotra, ArvindNVaidya, Alpana Buch, amongst others.

(Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi's father passes away)