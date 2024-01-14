Star Plus Artists Give A Sneak Peek About Their Makar Sankranti Plans and Memories!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 15:10
Makar Sankranti

MUMBAI: In India, Makar Sankranti, often termed the Kite festival, is observed with much grandiosity. People celebrate the arrival of spring by flying kites. This year, during this auspicious occasion, television artists shared their memories and experiences of flying kites. Indians celebrate the harvest; it is a fortunate period. Seasonal changes and the movement of the sun are the focal points of the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Discover how our favourite television celebrities are going to celebrate the Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivities.

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares," We celebrate lohri every year in the authentic punjabi way. This year is not going to be any different. We’ll do the pooja, eat sarson da saag, till gud and chikkis.

I love to fly kites, but due to shooting schedules, I have not been able to enjoy kite flying. My kite-flying memories are from Ahmedabad, where friends used to fly kites the whole day with music on the terrace. The competition between societies was the most exciting part. By the end of the day, we used to be tanned, and our throats used to hurt due to the shouting and screaming “kai po che”."

Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein shares," Since many years, I have celebrated Lohri in my society. We pray for the good health, success, and well-being of everyone. I like to fly kites, though I have always been unsuccessful in it, but I would love to master the art of kite flying."

Priyanshi Yadav, aka Natasha from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares," The festival is famous for flying kites. I used to participate too, although I am not really good at it, but still I enjoy doing it. This year, I am going to celebrate it with my mother, as I will be shooting. I'll be visiting the temple, worshipping with my mother, and seeking blessings. I absolutely enjoy flying kites, and I adore sky gazing, as it gets me fascinated every time I see the rainbow-coloured sky. But an important note: one should not really use strong threads because they may hurt the birds. I avoid using strong threads.

Rohit Chandel, aka Dhaval, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store shares, "During the Makar Sankranti festival, my mother makes ladoos comprising of Til, and in my childhood days, I used to visit houses and greet them with ladoos. I enjoy kite flying; my brother and I used to make manjha at home in order to win; these memories would not fade away."

Star Plus Makar Sankranti Plans and Memories Vijayendra Kumeria Teri Meri Doriyaann Shakti Arora Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Priyanshi Yadav Pandya Store TellyChakkar
