Star Plus becomes number one channel; Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Namak Ishq Ka enter top 10

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which give us an insight into which channel and show are topping the charts.

The ratings of this week are out, and once again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the number one position, followed by Anupama and Imlie.

The top three show are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupama, and Imlie, thus making Star Plus the number one channel on the BARC ratings.

Have a look at the ratings of last week.

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 3.3

2. Anupama and Imlie (Star Plus) : 3.2

3. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 2.3

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) and Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.9

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

8. Chhoti Sardarni (Colors) : 1.2

9. Mokki (Colors), Barrister Babu (Sony Tv), Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors), Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.2

10. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (Star Plus) : 1.1

Reality Shows :

Super Dancer : 2. 4

Indian Idol : 2.3

Dance Deewane : 1.9

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Zee TV and Colors. When it comes to reality shows, Sony television takes the number one potion with Super Dancer, followed by Indian Idol.

