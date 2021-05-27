Star Plus becomes the number one channel, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Namak Ishq Ka enters the top 10 shows

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known for the BARC ratings and it gives us an insight into which channel and show are toping the ratings.

The ratings of this week as come out and once again Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes number one position followed by Anupama and Imlie.

The top three show are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupama, and Imlie thus making Star Plus the number one channel on the BARC ratings.

Here we bring you the ratings of last week :

1Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ( Star Plus) ; 3.3

2 Anupama and Imlie ( Star Plus) : 3.2

3. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab Tv) : 2.3

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein ( Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) and Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.9

7. KumKum Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.4

8. Chhoti Sardarni ( Colors) : 1.2

9. Mokki ( Colors), Barrister Babu ( Sony Tv), Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki(Colors), Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.2

10. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan ( Star Plus) : 1.1

Reality Shows :

Super Dancer : 2. 4

Indian Idol : 2.3

Dance Deewane : 1.9

Star Plus is ruling the rooster as the TOP 3 shows on BARC is Star Plus shows followed by Zee Tv and Colors whereas when it comes to reality shows Sony television takes the number one potion with Super Dance and then followed by Indian Idol.

