News

Star Plus’ Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao to go off air?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s a shocking update for TV lovers!

Star Plus’ Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, which stars Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosal in lead roles, will apparently bid adieu the viewers.

According to our sources, the show which got launched on 27 January hasn’t able to fetch good viewership. And hence due to low ratings channel is most likely to pull the plug on the show.

We hear that Dadi Amma Maan Jaao will mostly shut down by mid of May 2020.

Dadi Amma Maan Jaao is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions revolving millennial sisters Anjali (Sheen) and Shraddha (Anagha) have dreams to fulfill along with the responsibility of taking care of their
grandparents. How they would balance both forms the crux of the story.  The show was earlier reported to air in Star Bharat but was later decided to air on Star Plus.

 

 

Tags Star Plus Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao Seema Biswas Mohan Joshi Sheen Das Anagha Bhosal Anjali TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at Zoom Holi Fest 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here