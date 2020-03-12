Star Plus’ Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao to go off air?

MUMBAI: Here’s a shocking update for TV lovers!



Star Plus’ Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, which stars Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosal in lead roles, will apparently bid adieu the viewers.



According to our sources, the show which got launched on 27 January hasn’t able to fetch good viewership. And hence due to low ratings channel is most likely to pull the plug on the show.



We hear that Dadi Amma Maan Jaao will mostly shut down by mid of May 2020.



Dadi Amma Maan Jaao is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions revolving millennial sisters Anjali (Sheen) and Shraddha (Anagha) have dreams to fulfill along with the responsibility of taking care of their

grandparents. How they would balance both forms the crux of the story. The show was earlier reported to air in Star Bharat but was later decided to air on Star Plus.