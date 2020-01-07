News

Star Plus’ Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao’s promo is too CUTE to handle!

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Jan 2020 09:04 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ is coming up with an interesting show titled Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao produced by Rajshri productions. The channel recently released a promo which has left the fans in awe of the lead pair of the show.

The show has a stellar cast consisting of actors like Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Das, Ankit Raizada and Abhishek Singh Pathania. Seema and Mohan will play grandparents in the show and the show will revolve around sweet and sour chemistry of Dadi-Dadi along with a lot of family values.

The promo was very well received by the audience. In the promo, Dadi (Seema Biswas) is seen prepping up for their wedding anniversary party wherein she is aiming at using high heels to match up with Dada’s height. However, Dada will be seen making fun of Dadi saying that she might fall and it will be difficult for her to heal if she gets hurt. This cute banter leaves the grandchildren in splits.

The bond shown in the promo can melt anybody’s heart. From costumes dialogues the show is full of positive family values. Have a look at the promo:

TellyChakkar.com would like to give a thumps up to the uber cute promo of the show.

