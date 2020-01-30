Star Plus’ Divya Drishti to go off-air on...

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti (Fireworks Productions) has been garnering immense popularity and love from its viewers due to its unpredictable storyline and its Intriguing plot.

The show was supposed to be a finite series however, it managed to fair well on the rating charts and hence channel extended the show. Later, there was a buzz about the entire show getting revamped with a new cast and a fresh story-line. However, the makers have decided to pull the plug on the show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Divya Drishti which stars a stellar cast namely Adhvik Mahajan, Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee, Mishkat Verma, Sangita Ghosh, Vaishali McDonald and Ridheema Tiwari will air its last episode on 23 February.

Well, Divya Drishti started on 23 February 2019 and the irony is that it will be ending exactly after a year on the same day.

