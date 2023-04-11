Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It

MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory. Jhanak is the new show on it's way that will narrate the story of a talented young girl with hopes and dreams, but there are unforseen circumstances that unfold in her life. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show along with Krushal Ahuja, Anirudh as the main protagonists. 

The makers recently dropped the heart-touching promo for the show Jhanak. The promo depicts the journey of a girl who hails from an unprivileged backdrop and struggles in her life. Jhanak defies all odds to make ends meet, but a tragedy strikes her family, which turns her world upside down. This is the time when we witness the entry of Anirudh who extends help to Jhanak. Jhanak and Anirudh cross each others paths only to part ways and destiny brings the two again infront of each other in the same house. It will be seen how Jhanak stands up for her rights and equality even after coming from an under priviledged background and will love ever accept her? Jhanak's story would be an emotional rollercoaster ride for audiences and show how she rises from ashes, just like a phoenix.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience goes through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on character empowerment. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus' shows has gained wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, they will become solid role models for other women in the country. With Jhanak, Star Plus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:04

