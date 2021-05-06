Star Plus emerges as the SLOT KING for all its DAILY SOAPS

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, according to the BARC chart, four among the top five shows on Indian Television is aired on Star Plus. The recent BARC report suggests that Star Plus show Anupamaa has the highest TRP followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Imlie while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped up to the fifth spot which again airs on Star Plus.

Not only these shows, other shows on Star Plus are also doing phenomenal as compared to it’s rivals. Almost all shows of the channel are slot kings which means they lead in the TRPs as compared to the shows on other channel that airs on the same time.

Check out the list of the SLOT king shows on Star Plus:

Mehendi hai Rachne Wali at 6:30pm

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani at 7: 00pm

Pandya Store at 7:30 pm

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein at 8pm

Imlie at 8:30 pm

Saath Nibhana Saathiya at 9pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at 9:30pm

Anupamaa at 10pm

Yeh Hai Chahatein at 10: 30pm

