Star Plus Has Brought Its Audience a Gripping and Thrilling Murder Mystery, Keh Doon Tumhein! Witness The Thrills and Chills Of The Show From 4th September at 11 PM!

MUMBAI: The press conference saw the presence of producer Shweta Shinde along with the cast, including - Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Aan Tiwari, Amit Anand Raut, Swati Tarar, Anil Avhad, Veena Bhutkar

Star Plus has always been know for delivering some amazing intriguing content to its audience. Now they are all set to add another exciting show to their content slate ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, starring Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. With this show, Star Plus brings to its audience a one-of-its-kind fresh screenplay and dark storyline. The show aims to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with a gripping plot. It is a murder mystery with the perfect blend of emotions.

On 1st September 2023, Star Plus held a Press Conference of their awaited show, Keh Doon Tumhein.

Producer Shweta Shinde shared, "Star Plus has given me an opportunity to showcase my work with Keh Doon Tumhein. The thought for the show came to light at an event. When I attended an event, I came across CBI officers with whom I conversed about a case and scripted Keh Doon Tumhein in my mind. Keh Doon Tumhein has thriller and humorous elements. When I pitched Keh Doon Tumhein to Star Plus, I was concerned about whether it would be finalized or not, but Star Plus welcomed Keh Doon Tumhein with open arms. The show is a Pan India show with Star Plus. I am thankful and grateful to Star Plus for it. I hope the audience showers us with love for our hard work."

Actor Yukti Kapoor aka Kirti from Keh Doon Tumhein shares, “Kirti is a single mother. She is a strong, independent woman. I feel blessed to have gotten an opportunity to essay the character of Kirti. Kirti has different layers to her character which the audience will witness unfold in the show. She is a woman on a mission. Being Kirti, I intend to inspire other single mothers as well."

Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from 4th September at 11 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. It is produced by Vajra Productions.

