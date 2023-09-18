Star Plus' Immortal Show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi To Re Run From 18th September 1pm, Audience To Witness The Varied of Emotions Once Again

MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for it's viewers. Audience witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Titli, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Keh Doon Tumhein that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought back it's old immortal show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show to air again on Star Plus at 1pm from 18th September.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Balaji Telefilms was one of the first shows that was loved by audience. All the characters from the show became a household name.

Airing for more than eight years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back and to air from 18th September on Star Plus, 1pm.

Smriti Irani was the main protagonist, Tulsi Virani. The other people in the main cast were Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay, Subha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Dinesh Thakur. Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Prachi Shah, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karishma Tanna, Ram Kapoor, Tia Bajpai and Gautami Kapoor also played a pivotal roles in the show.

The Plot Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was engaging and filled with varied of emotions, was about a family of Tulsi and Mihir Virani, set in a city in Gujarat. The show was filled with family drama of protagonists and antagonists and the twist and turns in the lives of the characters. The characters Tulsi and Mihir were garnered with love and appreciation from the fans and they could relate with the characters in real life as well.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to re run from 18th September at 1pm everyday on Star Plus.