Star Plus' Kahan Hum Kahan Tum needs a FRESH TWIST!

MUMBAI: Kahan Hum Kahan Tum has been entertaining and impressing the audience from a long time now.



The love story has been adored so much that the fans fondly have also given a ship name to the titular characters of the show as 'Ronakshi' (Rohit and Sonakshi).



The show kick-started on a high introducing Sonakshi, an actress and Rohit, a doctor getting to know each other and how they somehow, despite differences of opinion, fall in love with each other. The show also telecast a grand wedding of the duo with a realistic touch.



With a reputation of telling realistic, ground-breaking and an unorthodox story, the celebrity love spin-off drama portrays what brews behind the camera. As for the dramatization of how Sonakshi is

now in the house, the show projects couple goals for all as Rohit does not leave Sonakshi to deal with kitchen politics and matters of the house but also helps her with the kind of approach she should take.

There are times when they accumulatively take decisions and bring a solution to a problem.



However, the audience feels that the recent episodes of the show are being dragged a little too much and that it requires a fresh twist which will break out of the current drama and take the entertainment

quotient higher.



Devanshi Gupta says, "I love the chemistry of Sonakshi and Rohit. CUrrently, with Kishwer Merchantt in the show, the drama is quite interesting."



Rohit Sharma expresses, "I am not quite fond of daily soaps but I started watching this show because I thought it broke out of conventional story telling. The show needs a new twist soon before people like me start binge watching."



Aakriti Thakkar shares, "I don't like the current track. It looks like it is never ending!"



What are your thoughts on the same?