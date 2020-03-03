Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay to take 8 years-leap; Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra roped in

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar back with another big update from Star Plus’ popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which is helmed by content queen Ekta Kapoor.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Kasautii taking a leap and Karan Singh Grover returning to depict the iconic character of Mr Bajaj.

Now, we have more details on the show!

We hear that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will take eight years of story jump. Along with a lot of changes in storyline, makers are also introducing new characters.

According to our sources, Meri Durga fame Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra, who was last seen in &TV’s Daayan, has been roped in for the show.

Urfi will depict Mohini’s elder sister’s daughter’s role while Neelu will play Mohini’s friend's role.

We could not get through both the actresses for a comment.

As we know, Anurag kills Prerna but pushing her down on the bridge. However, Bajaj, who is keeping a keen eye on Prerna until now, turns saviour for her. He would already know about Anurag’s plan and hence he decides to save Prerna. Viewers can now look forward to Prerna and Bajaj love story post the leap.