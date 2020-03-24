Star Plus launches new mythological comedy show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with a new show for its ardent viewers. Titled Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, it is a light-hearted comical show with a touch of mythology.

Backed by Trouble Makers Production, it premiered on 23rd March. The show promises to engage the audience across age groups with a mix of comedy, mythology and science fiction. The viewers will be transported back in time where one will get to witness funny encounters between the modern man and the people of Hastinapur. This 50 episodes special stars actors Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, Monica Castellino, Riya Sharma, Akash Dabhade and Ashwin Mushran.