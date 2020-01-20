News

Star Plus’ new show Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do’s teaser is too cute to miss!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus has announced its new show ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do’ with an interesting teaser. The short clip shows 2 kids star-gazing and having an innocent conversation wherein the boy promises the girl that he will always be there for her to make her smile. 

The unique show has been created by Mahesh Bhatt, while Guroudev Bhalla is the one producing and directing it. After presenting a blockbuster show ‘Naamkaran’ looks like Mahesh Bhatt is bringing another iconic show to television! We are sure the television audiences can’t wait to watch what’s in store for them!

Have a look at the teaser – 

Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do coming soon only on Star Plus

Tags > Star Plus, Mahesh Bhatt, Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do, TellyChakkar,

