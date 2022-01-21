Star Plus’ one of the most celebrated shows, ‘Imlie’, has kept the audiences hooked with its stellar storyline!

MUMBAI: The show has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs along with the loyal audiences who are completely hooked to the show. The show’s ever-growing popularity and viewers’ love for artists is clearly visible from its ratings. It occupies a long standing slot in TOP 5 shows since its launch in 2020. Viewed by millions and loved by all, the show is bound to touch newer heights in the near future. In the coming days, viewers will witness some changes like a shocking twist & astonishing track which will impact Imlie’s life in a major way! Putting all rumours and speculation to rest, hear what the people associated with the show have to say -

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani says, “Playing Aditya Kumar Tripathi has been a wonderful journey, and it’s coming to an end. The character deeply resonates with me and will stay in my heart. Imlie was a show that made me a household name today. Here I formed bonds that will last forever. In the past few days, my co-stars haven’t been looking at me [directly], because if we make eye contact, we will start crying. It has been a sweet ending for me. However, I had to take this decision to focus on my future endeavours. A big thank you to everyone who supported me and loved Aditya. My best wishes are always with the show and the entire team of Imlie.”

Gul Khan the Producer of Imlie says - “Actor Gashmeer Mahajani and 4 Lions Productions have amicably parted ways on Imlie. If an actor wants to opt out of a show due to a personal choice, we totally understand and respect his decision. Ours was a very peaceful and amicable parting. We remain grateful to Gashmeer for his contributions to the character of Aditya Kumar Tripathi. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors. As for the upcoming storyline is concerned, we have a major twist that will leave viewers surprised / bewitched. Stay Tuned.”

Well, viewers and fans of Imlie have a lot in store in the coming days and all we can say is stay tuned!