Star Plus Parivaar welcomes a new member to their family; Anupama and Akshara shower their love and blessings on Vandana

MUMBAI: The audience's favourite Star Plus bahus, Anupama, and Akshara are all set to welcome Vandana into the Star Parivaar. The makers of the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si have dropped a musical treat for their audience. The promo showcases Anupama and Akshara dancing their hearts out to the tunes of Vandana. It is going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness the leading ladies of Rajan Shahi's shows. This is Anupama and Akshara's way of welcoming Vandana, which we are adoring!

This is the first time viewers will get the opportunity to watch Anupama, Akshara, and Vandana together on the screens. Get ready to groove to the tunes of Vandana.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 at 9:00 p.m. on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.