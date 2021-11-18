‘Star Plus' to roll out a brand new show called 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'!

MUMBAI: ‘Star Plus’ has always electrified and marveled their unswerving viewers on every occasion. Their engaging content has forever been the talk of the town but, they’ve especially made quite the headlines with their innovative shows in recent times. The recent addition to their extremely entertaining content library is ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ and we could not have been more excited to break the news to the audiences. The show will play along the lines of how a loving family functions, a storyline which is sure to be like a breath of fresh air within the trying times we live in and how!

The makers of the blockbuster show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ are helming this new show with their top-notch expertise in the area so, it is sure to reach great heights. Cockcrow And Shaika Entertainment and Magic Moments Motion Pictures present this heart-warming rendition and we absolutely cannot wait for it to air. Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Saibal Banerjee, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parveen, the show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles.

Commenting on the show, actor Manan Joshi says, “I am absolutely thrilled and so grateful to be playing the lead on a lovely show like ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’; more so as it will be airing on the ace of entertainment channels, ‘Star Plus’. The storyline of the show is such that it can easily melt the hardest of hearts and to be playing such a huge part on a show like this is just the highest of honors. I hope the audiences are as warm and loving towards the show as the show is going to be towards them.”

Actress Yesha Rughani further adds, “When I was handed the script at first, I was blown away by it and immediately felt a connection to the story and my part in it so I had to say yes. It’s a sweet joint family story that is sure to induce a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart. Shooting for the show has been great fun and I am so glad that the makers of the show thought of me for this role. I am eagerly looking forward to the audience’s response to the show and truly hoping for it to be a positive one if anything.”