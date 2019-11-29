News

This Star Plus show to go off air?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 09:17 PM

MUMBAI: Gul Khan’s popular drama Nazar, which is telecast on Star Plus, is loved by the audience for its storyline and strong performances. It features Monalisa, Harsh Rajput, and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

Well, according to India Forums, the show might go off air. Star is apparently waiting to see how Colors’ Naagin 4 does, before taking any call, as this genre sells, and even they want to replace Nazar and Divya Drishti with similar genre properties, though there is no guarantee that it will work. So Nazar’s unit has not been officially informed of the extension of their contract, which will soon lapse. Rather, it has been asked to continue ad-hoc.

Well, we are sure that fans of the show will be disappointed if this happens. We will update readers on further developments!

Credits: India Forums

