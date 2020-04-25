THIS Star Plus’ show may not RETURN post the lockdown

MUMBAI: The lockdown has already hit the TV industry!

Recently, there was news about Sony TV discontinuing three of their shows that are Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes. Yes, the channel has axed the show and it won’t return post the lockdown. This piece of news has left viewers shocked and fans are asking the channel to re-consider on the decision.

Now, we hear that apparently Star Plus is planning to axe one of their shows that is Rajshri Production’s Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao. Due to low ratings there was already buzz about the show going off-air by mid of May.

However, due to the sudden lockdown, the cast did not culminate the shoot. And now with the uncertainty in regards to when the entertainment industry will get back to track, the show is on tenterhooks. The chances of the show returning are very bleak.

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao stars Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosale in lead roles. The show revolves around millennial sisters Anjali (Sheen) and Shraddha (Anagha) who have dreams to fulfill along with the responsibility of taking care of their grandparents. How they would balance both forms the crux of the story. The show was earlier reported to air in Star Bharat but was later decided to air on Star Plus. In spite of a great storyline it wasn't able to fetch good viewership.