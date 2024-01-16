Star Plus Show Pandya Store Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Rohit Chandel Shares His Excitement On The Feat!

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has been winning the audience's hearts with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. With Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav playing the lead characters in the show post-leap, the audience is eager to know what's cooking ahead on the show, and here is something to pique your excitement. The current track revolves around Dhaval getting married once again, but not with Natasha. It will be intriguing to witness what happens next—will Dhaval marry someone else or lead his way back to Natasha?

Pandya Store has now paved a long journey of winning hearts with its tale and has completed a successful 1000 episodes. As Star Plus's Pandya Store completes its magnificent 1000 episodes, Rohit Chandel, who plays the character of Dhaval in the show, expresses his delight while marking this remarkable milestone in the journey of the show.

Rohit Chandel, aka Dhaval, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "I am very excited about completing a milestone of 1000 episodes. I feel very grateful and blessed to be a part of this 1000-episode journey. The entire cast and crew will be celebrating. I want to give credit to the old cast as well for shaping the show and to us for taking the legacy ahead. The team at Pandya Store and the production house are the best people to work with; they are professional but friendly too, and it feels like home. Just not 1000 episodes; I would want to create a milestone of 10,000 episodes; it is the audiences love and appreciation that they garner us with that motivates us and makes us feel proud."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m.