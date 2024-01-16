Star Plus Show Pandya Store Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Rohit Chandel Shares His Excitement On The Feat!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 11:43
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has been winning the audience's hearts with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. With Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav playing the lead characters in the show post-leap, the audience is eager to know what's cooking ahead on the show, and here is something to pique your excitement. The current track revolves around Dhaval getting married once again, but not with Natasha. It will be intriguing to witness what happens next—will Dhaval marry someone else or lead his way back to Natasha?

Pandya Store has now paved a long journey of winning hearts with its tale and has completed a successful 1000 episodes. As Star Plus's Pandya Store completes its magnificent 1000 episodes, Rohit Chandel, who plays the character of Dhaval in the show, expresses his delight while marking this remarkable milestone in the journey of the show.

Rohit Chandel, aka Dhaval, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "I am very excited about completing a milestone of 1000 episodes. I feel very grateful and blessed to be a part of this 1000-episode journey. The entire cast and crew will be celebrating. I want to give credit to the old cast as well for shaping the show and to us for taking the legacy ahead. The team at Pandya Store and the production house are the best people to work with; they are professional but friendly too, and it feels like home. Just not 1000 episodes; I would want to create a milestone of 10,000 episodes; it is the audiences love and appreciation that they garner us with that motivates us and makes us feel proud."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m.

Star Plus Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Dev Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 11:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Doree: OMG! Rani forced Doree to beg in the market
MUMBAI: Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show stars Sudhaa...
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
MUMBAI: Get ready for the grandest dance spectacle as Bollywood's beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty, joins forces with the...
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
MUMBAI: In the upcoming week, Rakesh kidnaps Parineet, taking her to a secret place by forcing her to marry him while...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Big Twist! Jaidev vowes to solve the confusion
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
MUMBAI: The devoted fan base of superstar Rajinikanth is nearly unmatched. He is without a doubt one of Tamil Nadu's...
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
MUMBAI: There are a lot of people facing airport woes.It was only recently that a person slapped an airline staff...
Recent Stories
Rajinikanth
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
Sanju
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
Aparna Dixit
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
Rab Se Hai Dua
Aww! Rab Se Hai Dua's THIS actress shares sweet glimpses of her childhood with her brother, check it out
Sagar Parekh
Aww! Sagar Parekh shares an UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT with Raveena Tandon on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11
Shakti Arora
Wow: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora teams up with Aparna Dixit for a music video!