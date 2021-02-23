Star Plus' show Pandya Store to undergo a LEAP

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

With the start of the year 2021, a lot of new TV shows rolled out on the small screens.

Pandya Store is one of them which airs on Star Plus.

The show started airing on the small screens from 25th January.

It's been not even a month and the show is set to witness a leap. Yes, you heard it right!

Pandya Store will see a major twist in the story in the upcoming days as the makers have planned to introduce a leap of few years in the show.

The show's story will progress ahead and become more interesting after the leap is introduced. The viewers can expect various twists and turn in the story after the leap which will make the show a must-watch.

Pandya Store stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles.

The show is working great on the small screens and has given every reason for the viewers to binge-watch.

Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. The series is produced by Sphere Origins.

