Star Plus’ Taare Zameen Par to go through a timeslot change with the launch of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Star Plus is set to launch a new show titled Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by DJ’s A Creative Unit who recently produced Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV.

The show will go on-air from 21 November at 7pm. However, the channel currently airs its singing reality show Taare Zameen Par from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

However, according to our sources, Taare Zameen Par will go through a timeslot change. The show will now telecast from 6pm to 7pm from 21 November.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani is set in Punjab and it focuses on its narrative of an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society. The show will also star actors namely Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht, Reema Worah, Falaq Naaz, Eva Shirali and Anuj Kohli in pivotal roles.

