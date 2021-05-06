Star Plus takes the lead as Anupama tops the BARC ratings, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Indian Idol, and Super Dancer 4

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known from the BARC ratings, which give us an insight into which channel and show are topping the charts.

The ratings of this week are out, and once again, Anupama tops the BARC ratings, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Imlie.

These shows have been in the top 3 positions for quite sometime and are ruling the charts.

Here we bring to you the ratings for last week. Have a look.

Anupama ( Star Plus ) : 3.0

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.9

Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.7

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.1

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ( Star Plus) : 2.0

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 2.0

Yeh Hai Chahatein ( Star Plus) : 1.8

Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.8

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.8

KumKum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

Chhoti Sardarni ( Colors) : 1. 4

Namak Ishq Ka ( Colors) : 1.1

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) : 1.1

Molkki : 1.1

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (Star Plus) : 1.1

Barrister Babu ( Sony Tv) : 1.0

Ahilya ( Sony TV) : 1. 0

Reality Shows :

Indian Idol (Sony Tv) : 2.2

Super Dancer (Sony Tv) : 2.1

Dance Deewane ( Colors) : 1.2

Star Plus is ruling the roost as the top 3 shows on BARC are Star Plus shows followed by Zee TV and Colors, whereas when it comes to reality shows, Sony takes the number one position with Indian Idol followed by Super Dancer 4.

