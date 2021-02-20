Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ lead actors shoot an outdoor sequence in the most ancient city Dwarka Nagari of Gujarat

MUMBAI: Need some ideas where to visit on your next getaway with your family or friends? After you watch Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ which will air in March, you may want to book your vacation to visit one of the most ancient and the loveliest city of Dwarka situated in the state of Gujarat and located on the banks of the river Gomati. This city is known for its rich culture and heritage. And you can visit places like Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, do camel riding on the banks of Gomti River, take a Chhakda (rickshaw) ride, go bird watching at Charkala Bird Sanctuary and take a ferry ride at Bet Dwarka. But, if you want to get a first-

hand experience of this city before you visit it, please gear up to watch the upcoming TV show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ featuring talented actors Vijayendra Kumeria (as Darsh) & Richa Rathore (as Nandini) in lead roles and see have they have shot for their opening sequences in Dwarka city

Talking about his experience of shooting in Dwarak city, Gujarat, Popular Actor Vijayendra Kumeria says “Gujarat is my hometown and I was extremely glad and thrilled on hearing that we were going to shoot in the beautiful city of Dwarka. Since the show is based in Gujarat, an outdoor shoot needed to be scheduled since we want to show real and authentic content to our viewers. Besides shooting challenging scenes amid the city

and its people, we had a lot of fun. From tasting various delicacies to touring around the city and being surrounded by our fans; it was an experience that I will cherish for in the coming days. Looking forward to many such outdoor shoots and continued support from our viewers.”

Talking about her first-hand experience, talented actress Richa Rathore says “I believe I am blessed for this show has brought me many firsts. Besides this being the first time where I will be playing a lead role, it happens to also be my first outdoor shoot post the pandemic and in Dwarka, a city where I have never shot before in my acting career. The entire outdoor shoot was conducted with utmost precaution ensuring the safety of all the cast and crew members. During our free time, we ensured to make use of it to the best of our ability. We first headed to Dwarkadeesh mandir for darshan, then went on touring the city, went shopping, and gorged on various popular local delicacies. Above all, it was indeed a memorable experience for me and I consider myself fortunate to be working with this wonderful team.”

Produced by ace production house Full House Media, the upcoming show focuses on the narrative of two deprived souls (Darsh & Nandini played by Vijayendra Kumeria & Richa Rathore) who by fate turn into each other’s strengths. This show will convey the message that true love goes beyond any physical abilities and is only about what’s on the inside.