Star Plus’ Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets an extension

MUMBAI: Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. It is a fantasy drama television series that premiered on 14 October 2019 and airs on Star Plus. It is produced by 4 Lions Films.

The show is being loved by the audience for its intriguing storyline. Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma play the lead roles and their chemistry is also popular among the audience.

The fantasy series was supposed to be a finite series of 100 episodes and was expected to go off air sometime in mid February. Now, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to not end the show. Owing to the increasing popularity of the show, the makers have decided to extend it and may telecast 100 more episodes.

