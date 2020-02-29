Star Plus’ Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka strikes a century!

MUMBAI: Gul Khan’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles has been highly appreciated by the masses. From the time of its launch the show has been faring well on rating charts.

The Four Lions’ production, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka tells the story of a rich magician Aman, who is cursed and possessed by a jinn. However, he develops the strength to fight back after Roshni enters his life.

The cast is in a celebration mood as they have successfully completed 100 episodes of airing. The entire team celebrated the special occasion by having cake cutting on the sets.

Actress Smita Bansal shared a team picture on her Instagram announcing about the show striking a century. Take a look!

Congratulations and keep up the good work!