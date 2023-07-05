Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Billie Lourd has issued a statement confirming and explaining why she did not invite her late mother Carrie Fisher's siblings -- Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher -- to Carrie's upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, May 4 (U.S. Pacific Time), reports 'Variety'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 08:15
Billie Lourd

MUMBAI:  Billie Lourd has issued a statement confirming and explaining why she did not invite her late mother Carrie Fisher's siblings -- Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher -- to Carrie's upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, May 4 (U.S. Pacific Time), reports 'Variety'.

Lourd's statement, 'Variety' points out, came after Fisher's siblings expressed shock over being left out of the ceremony, which is taking place on Star Wars Day to honour the actress who's synonymous with the character of Princess Leia. Lourd called out her relatives for capitalising on Carrie's death through interviews and book deals.

"I have seen the postings and press releases issued by my mother's brother and sister," Lourd said, according to 'Variety'. "I apologise to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why."

Todd Fisher, an architect who designs film studios and television facilities, told celebrity news portal TMZ on May 2 that it was "heartbreaking" and "shocking" to be left off the guest list for Carrie's Walk of Fame ceremony." He added: "I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie."

Carrie's half-sisters -- Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher, both of them actresses -- posted a joint statement on Instagram a day later, according to 'Variety'.

They wrote: "For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking."

Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60. A day later, Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, the famous actress-singer-dancer Debbie Reynolds, died from a haemorrhagic stroke.

Billie Lourd followed in her family's footsteps as an actor and recently starred opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts in 'Ticket to Paradise'. She's also a veteran of Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story' franchise, having appeared in five seasons of the show, notes 'Variety'.


SOURCE : IANS

Billie Lourd Joely Tricia Leigh Fisher Leia Debbie Reynolds Variety George Clooney Julia Roberts Ticket Paradise TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
MUMBAI :Women are always juggling their multiple roles. Many think that post conceiving a child women should prioritise...
Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon been seen in 'Dream Girl 2', spoke at the inaugural event of...
Imlie: Woah! Imlie saves Kairi from getting kidnapped
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake
MUMBAI:  Actres Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', shared an incident...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Santosh promises Seerat's wedding within 72 hours
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Trouble! Anuj to fall alone in Maya’s trap
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann
Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ishita Dutta
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
Radhika Madan
When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake
Sushmita Sen
To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart
Apoorva Arora
Actor Apoorva Arora opens up on her watching her favourite cricketers live!"
Shaheer Sheikh
Interesting! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh started his acting journey with THESE popular actors?
Sudhanshu Pandey
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey's love story with wife Mona Pandey is quite filmy in every way; here's how the actor described it