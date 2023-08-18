Starting 26th August, music legends Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik will turn mentors to a very promising batch of talent on an exciting new season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns with an exciting new season that has Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Naryan as the host. Premiering on 26th August, the new season is poised to change the game with a new format that includes spontaneous challenges thrown at contestants by the judges after one of their peers has delivered an outstanding act in a particular style or genre … Rather than a set template with weekly rounds one is familiar with, this challenging environment is bound to shake up the room a bit, stimulate a competitive edge amongst the contestants and pack in a new surprise for its viewers in every single episode !

Two months ago, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa announced a nation-wide quest for ‘OG’ voices across India. For the first time ever, the audition process went paperless – led by a strong digital leg and even the on-ground phase saw negligible use of paper as a part of the channel’s endeavour of being environmentally responsible. Leaving no stone unturned in scouting the best of talent, the creative team even welcomed recommendations from anyone who could spot raw talent around. While each aspirant's distinctive singing style and proficiency determined their success, it was only the truly ‘OG’ that made the cut. From the panel unanimously agreeing that West Bengal’s Albert Kabo Lepcha has the voice of a hero after hearing his soulful rendition of I love You to Kharagpur’s Sonia Gazmer modulating her voice only the way she can, acing both the male and female portions of ‘Nagin Se Meri Chaal’; From Delhi’s Sana Arora who struck a chord, strumming a guitar as she sang ‘Love You Zindagi’ to Mumbai’s Abdul whose eyes convey as much passion as his voice when he sings ‘Teri Yaadon Mein’; From UP’s Nishtha Sharma leaving everyone spellbound with her aalaap of ‘Banarasiya’ to Kolkata's Ranita Banerjee standing up to Himesh’s on-the-spot challenge and rendering an equally evocative rendition of the same song, audiences are in for an exceptional musical extravaganza, marking a grand celebration of music this season!

Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said, “With Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s rich legacy spanning nearly three decades, we take pride in staying true to our commitment of showcasing the most distinctive, extraordinary voices of India. To fuel a healthy spirit of competition and make the viewer experience more dynamic, we are infusing this season with spontaneous challenges to the talent and rewarding the top performers with an opportunity to release their original singles via Zee Music Company. This should make for a compelling watch”.

Zee TV is going all out to groom its talent and provide them with opportunities beyond the platform even before the show draws to an end. Here’s what the judges and the host had to say at the show’s launch:

Judge Himesh Reshammiya said, “Although I have been a part of several seasons of this reality show, each season has left me surprised with the kind of talent that has performed on this stage. I truly believe that it is going to be a real treat to watch these raw gems perform, and a brilliant opportunity for them would be to get a chance to sing a song that will be released by Zee Music. The idea is to specifically look for OG singers so that we can give fresh and new voices to our Indian music industry.”

Judge Neeti Mohan added, “I am all set to judge the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and it’s an honor to be on the same judging panel as the esteemed singers and composers of our music industry - Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. I must say that selecting the best among the best for this season is undoubtedly a challenging task for all of us, but we will do our best to shape the future of the emerging talent that comes our way.”

Judge Anu Malik said, “I am really excited to be part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa once again, and after witnessing the amazing performances of the new talent during the audition episodes, Himesh, Neeti and I will ensure that we do justice to them by guiding them to the best of our abilities. I believe the franchise has nurtured exceptional talent over the last few decades, and this year as well, the audience will get to watch extraordinary talent perform some mesmerizing songs.”

Host Aditya Narayan said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and I go back a long way, and it feels wonderful to be back. This show holds a very special place in my heart because I started my career with it, and all I have ever received is pure love from the show’s fans. Like every season, the contestants are very talented. I believe the judges are going to have a hard time choosing the best as everyone is so good, but I am sure viewers will be spellbound. And on the entertainment front, I am there!”

Get ready to witness the exciting new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, starting 26th August, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!