Startling! Mannara Chopra expresses shock over Munawar Faruqui's kiss allegation; Says ‘Oh my god! It’s a weird statement’

MUMBAI: Despite the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the show's controversy continues to make news. Mannara Chopra responded to the claim that Munawar Faruqui’s kiss allegation and called it a “weird statement” in a recent interview. Munawar had claimed that Mannara had kissed him on the Diwali night, only days before the finale.

Manara recently referred to Munawar Faruqui as "family" and a "true friend" in an interview with a popular news portal. “For me, Munawar is like family. I have considered him a true friend, and even he has helped me a lot on the show. Maine show mein jitni bhi dostiyaan ki hain, woh sab dil se hi ki hain,” she said.

However, Mannara expressed shock and said, when questioned about the claim of Munawar kissing her, “Oh my god! It’s a weird statement. There’s no footage like this. I don’t know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologise to me publically.”

Munawar made a startling revelation to Ankita Lokhande just days before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, saying that Mannara had kissed him on Diwali night. With his fingers on his cheeks, he made a kissing gesture, suggesting that Mannara had kissed him. Munawar told Ankita that he had never disclosed this to anyone, despite her claims that she had not seen it.

“I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line,” Munawar had said as quoted by popular news portal. “I don’t want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her,” he mentioned.

“When we were sitting on the sofa in the night, she mentioned 2-3 times ‘Dance was nice’ and asked me ‘You had fun while dancing’ so I said yes it was fun,” Munawar said. Additionally, he stated that Mannara had recognized that he was unwilling to talk about the incident even though she had tried to talk to him about it afterward.

Credit- News 18