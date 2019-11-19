News

Stefy Patel bags MX Player's Love Sorries

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Nov 2019 11:08 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about MX Player's next titled Love Sorries.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Preetika Rao, Archana Gupta and Karanvir Sharma being roped in for the project.

Now, the latest update is that actress Stefy Patel of Ninnu Thalachi fame has also bagged a prominent role in the web-series.

Love Sorries is a story about a boss lady and her equations with the employees.

The project is produced by Sifar films and directed by Gautam Joshi.

We couldn't connect with Stefy for a comment.

