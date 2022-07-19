Strange! Adnan Sami’s recent cryptic post increases concerns among the fans, See Insta post

Adnan Sami shares a cryptic video on his Instagram post that leaves fans wondering if everything is fine with the singer

 

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami deletes Instagram posts with a cryptic video. It came as a shocker when Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The only post that can be seen on his verified account on the photo-sharing app says 'ALVIDA' and this has left fans wondering why the singer took such a drastic step. In no time, fans thronged the comment section enquiring why did the celebrity delete all his posts.

"Are you alright?" "Is everything fine?" "Why are you saying alvida? We love you here." "Don't scare us, is this for a song?" Were some of the comments on his post.

While Adnan Sami shared no details with the post, he just captioned it as 'ALVIDA'. However, musician Anurag Rao's comment gives away a hint that it might be for a new song. "this is going to be a blazing track," he wrote.

Last year Adnan Sami was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind. It was a big moment for him as Adnan took up citizenship of India only a few years ago. His mother belonged to Jammu and his father belonged to Pakistan. Sami was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of music.

On receiving the honour, he thanked the Indian government for the "respect he has received", while remembering his father with moist eyes.

Credit: India TV 

