From strangers at an AIRPORT to SOULMATES- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza narrates her LOVE STORY

MUMBAI: The pandemic has brought the world closer through social media.

While there are many couples who are to-be parents, there are also some celebrities who have found their soulmates. And for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza, her love life is straight out of a Bollywood movie! It was on Valentine’s Day (2021) that she was proposed by a handsome man and the answer was a yes!

We got in touch with Shireen to know her love story. With glee in her voice she expressed, “His name is Hasan (Sartaj) who lives in Delhi and works at an IT Company. We had met once last year when I was at an airport and my battery had died down. I had asked him for a charger back then. He later had DM’d (Direct Message) me on Instagram which I did not check at that time. When I was tested covid positive in September (2020), I had spare time to myself and as I was going through my messages, I stumbled upon his message. We got to know each other during this period and eventually, I found him to be a nice person. We quite relate in our thoughts and before I speak he already knows what is on my mind.”

“I have always been a person who doesn’t like to speak much about my personal life. I would only speak about my relationship when I am sure and in this case, I became sure in a span of a few months. Also, I am not the person who would go on a date. I told Hasan that if he is serious then he should meet my parents and in November (2020) he came down to meet my family. They liked me and my parents liked him too.”

When we asked her about the big day, Shireen revealed, “We would get married mostly by the end of this year. We are still working on the dates.”

