News

Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Bombay High Court

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019 02:38 PM

MUMBAI: Remo D’Souza, who is a well-known choreographer and film director, has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. 

Recently, a magistrate court in Ghaziabad had issued a non – bailable warrant against the reality show judge for failing to appear despite being summoned numerous times. According to the latest reports, Remo approached the Bombay High Court earlier this week for getting interim relief from arrest so that he can request for the cancellation of the warrant later on. 

However, the Mumbai police are yet to receive the warrant because of which no action has been taken against him till date. Therefore, the Bombay High Court has dismissed Remo D’Souza’s petition upon hearing the statement. For the uninitiated, a businessman Satyendra Tyagi had filed a complaint against the Street Dancer 3D director in 2016 for allegedly taking Rs 5 crore from him for making a movie named Amar Must Die. 

Tyagi claimed that Remo had promised to return him double the investment but did not do so later on. Talking about Remo, the fifth season of his dance reality show Dance Plus will start off very soon. The auditions of the upcoming show are going on throughout the country. The first promo of Dance Plus 5 is already out indicating the return of judges Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande to the show. However, Shakti Mohan, who has judged the previous four seasons of the show, has opted out of the same this time.

Tags > Remo D'souza, Street Dancer 3D, Ghaziabad, Satyendra Tyagi, Dance Plus 5, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan

past seven days