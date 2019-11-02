Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Bombay High Court

MUMBAI: Remo D’Souza, who is a well-known choreographer and film director, has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.



Recently, a magistrate court in Ghaziabad had issued a non – bailable warrant against the reality show judge for failing to appear despite being summoned numerous times. According to the latest reports, Remo approached the Bombay High Court earlier this week for getting interim relief from arrest so that he can request for the cancellation of the warrant later on.



However, the Mumbai police are yet to receive the warrant because of which no action has been taken against him till date. Therefore, the Bombay High Court has dismissed Remo D’Souza’s petition upon hearing the statement. For the uninitiated, a businessman Satyendra Tyagi had filed a complaint against the Street Dancer 3D director in 2016 for allegedly taking Rs 5 crore from him for making a movie named Amar Must Die.



Tyagi claimed that Remo had promised to return him double the investment but did not do so later on. Talking about Remo, the fifth season of his dance reality show Dance Plus will start off very soon. The auditions of the upcoming show are going on throughout the country. The first promo of Dance Plus 5 is already out indicating the return of judges Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande to the show. However, Shakti Mohan, who has judged the previous four seasons of the show, has opted out of the same this time.