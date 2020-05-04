Student of The Year fame Abhishek Bajaj is facing a hard time during quarantine... Here's why!

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bajaj who rose to fame with his stint in Student of The Year is facing troubles from the neighborhood. The actor resides in Sethia Green View Apartment (Goregaon West) and has a requirement to use the terrace for workout and unwind, however, the society personnel are not letting him do the same.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek expressed his grief and said, “I had only a small request and that was to let me use the terrace. See, in the lockdown situation, one needs to get the fresh air. I want to use the terrace for meditation or workout, it is important to get one or two hours of break and fresh air. I don’t think I’m asking for too much or violating any rules, I’ve been watching several videos on social media wherein people are engaging in various activities like yoga, gardening and meditation on their terraces to beat the quarantine blues and maintain their mental health. But these self-acclaimed groups of the building society are wanting to have an upper hand over everything. I can’t use the campus as well because, on an average there are always around 8-10 people scattered there, making it risky in such times, hence using a terrace is feasible, but these people want to just create a fuss about it. When asked to have a small meeting to resolve the same, a group of around twelve people gathered for the discussion which wasn’t required at all, at least not in such times, because it’s not allowed to have such a large gathering”.

He added, “ Am I asking for too much? The society’s members can organize the process and let the residents use the terrace accordingly. Many solutions can be taken, only if they wish to solve the problem rather than creating trouble for the residents”.

He further said, “We have many old aged people in the society who can not go out even for grocery shopping, breathing fresh air on terrace is the only option. Lack of fresh air and some me-time is building up the frustration and depression among the people. Despite escalating the same, we all should help each other fighting this tiring period”.

Abhishek said that he has many videos to support his claims but he refused to share the same with TellyChakkar as defaming anyone is not what he is looking at. "I only want my little request to be fulfilled", said Abhishek.

We hope the problem soon gets a solution.

