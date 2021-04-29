Students’ & Parents’ Negligence Compels Bhide to Discontinue Online Classes

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see that Bhide has given up on expecting his students’ sincerity towards studies. Ever since the lockdown came into effect, online classes have become the norm but unfortunately with no direct supervision of a teacher, students have begun slacking. Bhide has made several efforts to make them understand the importance of taking online classes more seriously and has also informed their parents about their recent demeanour. However, nothing has changed and students are continuing to behave irresponsibly.

Bhide has been growing extremely concerned with this casual attitude from his students and is worried that they may fare poorly or even worse, fail in the exams. His attempts to encourage them to remain focused and take studies seriously have not worked. His attempts to make their parents involved in order to make them understand the seriousness too have not worked. Now, Bhide is out of ideas to deal with the situation and decides to not continue teaching.

After much thought, Bhide calls for an online meeting of parents and students and announces his decision of discontinuing the online classes. He explains to them how he has tried everything to deliver on his commitment to teaching but how he has not been receiving any support from either students or parents. He offers the parents to refund them the fees that they have paid but he will not continue with the online classes. Stunned to hear this, everyone in Gokuldhaam Society reaches out to him and pleads him to reconsider his decision.

The lockdown has drained everyone both mentally and financially. Like for everyone, everyday life is disrupted for even Gokuldhaamwasi and Bhide, who has been a teacher all his life, this will be a huge setback. Madhavi too is concerned but at the same time, she sees her husband’s frustration and understands what he is going through.

What is a teacher supposed to do when things have changed so dramatically? How are teachers supposed to teach when they have no control over what students are doing at their homes? Bhide's decision to stop teaching seems to be justified but will he really be able to stick to his decision? Will Gokuldhaamwasis be able to convince him to not go through with his decision?