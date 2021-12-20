News

STUNNER! Sirf Tum's Vivian Dsena's EXPERIMENTAL LOOKS are to die for

The show has been winning hearts and Ranveer has already made a huge place with his and Suhani's love story. Well the dapper is known for his intriguing looks and experimenting styles. Now the dapper has yet again experimented his looks and fans have been in awe of the dapper.

Shruti Sampat's picture
By Shruti Sampat
20 Dec 2021 06:39 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Story of Suhani- An Aspiring Doctor & Ranveer -A Man Obsessed With Her, Destiny Brings Suhani & Ranveer Together. Sirf Tum airs On Colors and is Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The show has been winning hearts and Ranveer has already made a huge place with his and Suhani's love story. Well the dapper is known for his intriguing looks and experimenting styles. Now the dapper has yet again experimented his looks and fans have been in awe of the dapper. 

Also read: Exclusive: Sanjay Batra roped in for Colors’ Sirf Tum

Check out the looks now: 

Also Read: Sirf Tum: MUST READ! Ranveer and Suhani’s phones get exchanged

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags Vivian Dsena Sirf Tum Colors tv Eisha Singh Sapan Gulati Shalini Kapoor Sagar Nimai Bali Eva Shirali Sonyaa Ayodhya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See