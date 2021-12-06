STUNNING! Ankita Lokahnde makes for the perfect Maharashtrian bride! Check out her looks Inside!

MUMBAI: Whether it's for a role or her real-life wedding, Ankita Lokhande has nailed the perfect Marathi Bride Look and we are in awe of her beauty.

Recently Ankita posted of herself from her wedding festivities with Vicky Jain in a Maharashtrian ceremony, Ankita looks stunning in the light green yellow saree with subtle makeup and open traces but this is not the first time she has worn this sort of look. Check out some of Ankitas's Reel and Real gorgeous looks here:

1. She Looks so Pretty!

2. We know this wasn't from her own wedding but this still counts!

3. Throwback to Pavitra Rishta:

4. From the shoot:

5. It's throwback time again:

Tell us your favorite looks in the comments below!

