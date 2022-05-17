STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Finally, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna drops the first look of him being Anu ka Anuj, he looks charming as the Dulha. Red sherwani and green safa are the perfect blends for the traditional Gujarati wedding.

Check out the post:

Currently, As Bapuji is sick Anupama decides to get married to Anuj soon and rush Bapuji to the hospital. Post the haldi is done Anuj and Anupamaa reach home to get ready for their wedding.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Kinjal are going to miss Anupamaa a lot. Kinjal needs Anupamaa by her side during this phase of her pregnancy as she does not know much. Also, Kinjal wants to have a baby just like Anupamaa. Kinjal expresses her desire to Anupamaa to take the baby first as the person who takes the baby first is the one whom the baby turns out to be. Will Kinjal's dream get fulfilled? Will Anupamaa be able to reach Kinjal during her delivery time?

We just can't wait to see Anupamaa dressed as a bride for the most awaited wedding currently.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com