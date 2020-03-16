STUNNING! Anupamaa's Leela can give tough competition to Deepika Padukone as Leela from RamLeela; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

Currently, Pakhi would deny it and would say that she would deliver her baby in the Shah family only, that’s when Rakhi would decide that she would shift to the Shah family. Pakhi would misbehave with Anupama and would tell her that she shouldn’t come to the Shah house.

Baa would take a decision and would tell Anupama that she cannot come into the Shah house which will leave her shocked. Anupama will disagree with her and will tell her whatever happens she wouldn’t stop coming into the Shah family and that’s when Vanraj will tell Anupama to stop her drama or else he will throw her out of the house.

That’s when Anuj will tell him, he should just touch her and then he will see Anuj’s true colours. He tells everyone that he knows that Anupama is enough for them but this time things are different and he will have to take a stand for her. Well, it will be interesting to see what will be Anuj’s move post-Anupama getting insulted by the Shah family.

Well, now Alpana Buch takes to her Instagram to share an interesting side of Leela, just as Deepika Padukone had done a sensuous dance as Leela in Ram Leela on this iconic song Ang Laga De Re, Alpana also performs on the song but with her own twist, check it out:

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com