STUNNING! Aryan turns Rockstar's Jordan to impress Ranbir Kapoor in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been in top stalls since its launch, the fans are loving the offscreen bond, in the recent episodes we saw an amazing fun banter between the gorgeous daughters-in-law; Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Imlie aka Sumbul Toqueer Khan and handsome son Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda.

Well, we will soon see Pandya Parivaar participating and the breaking here is that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan donning the character of Jordan from Rockstar, as we all know he is a great singer, and we can't wait to see whether he will be able to impress Ranbir Kapoor with his skills.

