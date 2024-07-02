Stunning! Ashita Dhawan celebrates joy with Rinku Dhawan, Ritu Chaudhary, Fahmaan Khan, and many others; Says ‘We’re back again’

MUMBAI: Ashita Dhawan has been working in the industry for a while. The actress is renowned for her ability to play a variety of roles, including comedic, negative, and neutral ones. Ashita frequently shares photos and videos of herself with her close friends in the business. The actress recently threw an unplanned party and invited her friends at the last minute.

Ashita Dhawan was contacted by a well-known news source and questioned why she had thrown a party for her business associates recently. The actress stated, "Well, I was quite sad that day and felt very low. A friend of mine proposed the idea of to party at his restaurant to lift my mood. I liked the idea and called my friends to party. However, they asked me about the occasion and I told them that there's no occasion as such and the party is just to celebrate happiness."

She added, "I wanted to celebrate a day of being grateful to the universe for whatever I have in my life and that's exactly what we did; we enjoyed, laughed, had fun, and danced. It was a very fulfilling evening and a fulfilling weekend."

Ashita posted a reel on Instagram to recall details about the enjoyable evening. "OH MY GAWD, We’re back again. Brothers, Sisters everybody slaying. P.S-Missed DHA WANS who couldn't make it." she wrote.

Even though actresses are frequently preoccupied with their hectic schedules, Ashita's friends managed to stop over and take part in the enjoyable evening with the Bidaai... Sapna Babul Ka actress. Harsh Rajput, Sreejita De, and Ritu Chaudhary, who costarred with Ashita in Nazar, were also present at the celebration. Aditi Shetty, Fahmaan Khan, and Gurpreet Bedi, the actors from Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patni, also relished the enjoyable evening. Rinku Dhawan, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, and Ashita's sister, were also present for the festivities.

